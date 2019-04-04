Obituary Guest Book View Sign

A true Alaskan, loved by many and treasured by all who knew her, Sherry Valentine Lestenkof of Anchorage passed away on March 31, 2019, at her winter home in Kona, Hawaii, after a years-long battle with cancer. Her loving husband of 38 years, Jake Lestenkof, was at her side. In her last days she spent time with her son, Neal, and a loving group of family and friends, just as she wanted. As she bravely faced declining health, her love of life, family and friends demanded that she fight on when most mortals would have given up. She did not complain, insisting that each day be lived to the fullest, full of adventure, caring and laughter. All who knew her had the universal thought that one of the strongest people we know has moved on and she did it with typical style, some champagne toasts and a smile.

Born on April 28, 1943, in San Diego to Lewis "Val" and Ann Valentine, Sherry was the oldest of three children and grew up in California. In 1962, the Valentine family moved to Anchorage. From the day of her arrival, she knew Alaska would always be home. She raised her son, met and married the love of her life, Jake, and built a life filled with love, service to others and laughter.

Sherry spent many years as a dedicated public servant working for the State of Alaska with the Department of Community and Regional Affairs and the Division of Elections. She was a behind-the-scenes, get things done kind of worker and was admired by all of those she worked with.

A committed volunteer, she devoted years of service to the Aleutian and Pribilof Islands Restitution Trust, was a co-founder of the

Sherry had a zest for life and many passions; chief among them were family, friends, travel and quilting. She found cats irresistible and missed her dear companion, Precious. She considered herself fortunate to travel throughout the world, experiencing new adventures but most importantly, collecting treasures at every stop. She proudly displayed her treasures and loved to tell the story behind the acquisition of each coveted piece.

In later years, Sherry and Jake were fortunate enough to purchase a home in Kona, Hawaii. Her elegant taste and style were evident in her beautifully decorated homes. An avid gardener, she spent countless hours practicing her favorite therapy - digging in the dirt which, with the help of her skilled hands, produced beautiful plants, flowers and the key ingredient in a lilikoitini.

While she loved spending time in Hawaii, Sherry's favorite place on earth was the beloved long-time family cabin at Big Lake, Alaska. This past summer, she gathered her many friends and family for a celebration of what would have been her father's 100th birthday.

Sherry is survived by her husband, Major General Jake Lestenkof, Ret.; her son, Neal Melvin and his wife Eliana' grandsons, Brandon, Felipe and Jacob; brother, Dennis Valentine and his wife Roxi; nieces, Robyn, Tisha, Melody and her son Rune, Bree Daniels and her son Caden; and nephews, Shaun Valentine and his wife Mallory and their son Parker, and Jake Daniels and his children Brayden, Ella, Maddy and Benjamin. Sherry has four stepchildren, Craig, Courtland, Deborah and Jay Lestenkof; and stepgrandchildren, Andrea Hamblen, Jacob and James Piel, and Cameron Lindsey and her daughter Kayla. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Kim Daniel.

A celebration of her incredible life will take place in Anchorage later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alaska Native Heritage Center, 8800 Heritage Center Drive, Anchorage, AK 99504; or Koahnic Broadcast Corporation, 3600 San Jeronimo Drive, Suite 480, Anchorage, AK 99508, would be appreciated.

Published in Anchorage Daily News on Apr. 4, 2019

