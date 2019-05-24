Sidney Lee Flores passed away, surrounded by her devoted family, on May 20, 2019, from complications with cancer.

Sidney was the daughter of the late Anne and Richard Williams. She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Dec. 7, 1961. She graduated from East Anchorage High School in 1979, and went to the University of Alaska Anchorage, where she played volleyball for the Seawolves.

Sidney's passion was her family, she could always be found at the baseball park, soccer field and hockey rink. She worked for Key Bank for 27 years with her Key family.

Sidney is survived by her husband, Francisco Flores; and her four sons, Francisco, David, Christopher and Jeffrey; daughter, Elsie; 12 grandchildren; her sister, Shelly Caprio; and many nieces and nephews. Sidney was preceded in death by her daughter, Jessica Flores.

A Celebration of Life is being held on May 24, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Ray E. Storck Homestead Park. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the .