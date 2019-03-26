Simeon David Sipary, a beloved father, brother and uncle, slipped from these earthly bonds on March 22, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska, and is now with his loving parents and three brothers who preceded him.
A Catholic Mass will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 28, 2019, at St. Anthony Parish, 825 Klevin Street in Anchorage, with Father Luz Flores officiating. A recitation of the Rosary will precede mass at 1:30 p.m., and a potluck gathering to follow in the parish hall. All are welcome to bring a dish to share.
Simeon was born on Feb. 3, 1954, in Bethel, Alaska, and raised among his Copper Valley School family in Tazlina, Alaska. Upon graduating from Monroe Catholic High School in Fairbanks, Alaska, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served honorably in Madrid, Spain, and Nellis Air Force Base, Nev. Upon honorable discharge, he returned to his home in Alaska, where he worked most of his adult life in construction and as a heavy equipment operator.
Although he spent some time in the states of Washington and Oregon, he always considered Alaska home. Simeon battled demons throughout his adult life, but he was always there for his family and friends with a big smile and even bigger hug. He will be missed by his son, Daniel Regis Sipary; sister, Elizabeth Marie Kruzick; and brother, Charles Evan Sipary.
Simeon was preceded in death by his father, Anthony; and mother, Rita Sipary; and three loving brothers, Harold, Regis and Daniel.
Memorial donations may be made in Simeon's name to Copper Valley School Association, 225 Cordova St., Anchorage, AK 99501.
Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
(907) 283-3333
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Mar. 26, 2019