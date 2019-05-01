Sladen John Mohl, 19, was tragically killed by a drunk driver in Torrance, Calif., on April 18, 2019.
A Visitation will be at 12:15 p.m. on Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Cornerstone Church, 10434 Brayton Drive, Anchorage, AK 99507. Services will follow at 1 p.m. Joel Engle will be officiating. Burial will be at Angelus Memorial Park cemetery immediately following the service.
Sladen was born on June 1, 1999, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, Alaska. He graduated from South Anchorage High School and was a current student and baseball player at El Camino Community College. He was a member of Ron Bailey's Youth Group and Back Yard Bible Church.
Some of his favorite hobbies were baseball, fishing, skateboarding, drawing, snowboarding, skiing, coaching youth baseball and card tricks.
The family wrote: "Sladen will be missed dearly by his friends and family. He will be remembered for his positive, humble attitude, his sly boyish grin, his love for his family, and his unwavering faith and selfless nature.
"Everywhere Sladen went, whether it was on first base after a hit or 2,300 miles from home, he left his mark on those he interacted with. He touched so many people with his genuine personality and Alaskan charm.
"He loved playing and coaching baseball. His love for the game was infectious. As driven as he was to better, we know he would have accomplished his dreams. Although, his time with us was fleeting we know it was not wasted. The impact he left will forever be remembered."
He is survived by his mother, Kelly Holter; father, Michael Mohl; brother, Damian Mohl; sisters, Maile, Bayli and Paige Mohl; grandparents, John and Glenda Holter and Mary and Sladen "Butch" Mohl; aunts; uncles; and cousins.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 1, 2019