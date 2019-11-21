Anchorage, Alaska, resident Spencer Donald Putnam, 19, died of an accidental fall at his home on Nov. 15, 2019.
A service will be held at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Spencer was born on Nov. 14, 2000, in Tualatin, Ore., to George and Karen Putnam. He and his family moved to Alaska in 2008, where he developed his love of swimming, running, music, movies and all things technical - especially fast cars! He graduated with honors from South Anchorage High School in 2018, and was attending the University of Anchorage Alaska as a business major.
His family wrote: "Spencer came into this world a miracle and left this world as a miracle. He was a very genuine and sincere person who became more self confident with age and it was those qualities that attracted people to him. He was a caring, generous and loving young man with so much energy; he was ready to take on the world! Spencer felt everyone deserved to be loved and always made time for a friend in need, whether it was a shoulder to cry on or a car ride to somewhere. He was accepting of everyone and had friends of all personalities and identities. Although he is gone, his legacy lives on through his organ donations; his gift has saved five lives. He was a cherished son, an adored baby brother and a trusted friend and confidante. He will be missed beyond measure."
Spencer is survived by his parents, Karen and George Putnam; three sisters, Wisa Opton, Reyna Viernez and Dynee Medlock and their spouses; seven nieces and nephews; one grandmother; many aunts and uncles; and a large extended family.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019