Guest Book View Sign Service Information Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-336-3338 Service 11:00 AM Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus 440 E. Klatt Road Anchorage , AK 99515 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Anchorage, Alaska, resident Spencer Donald Putnam, 19, died of an accidental fall at his home on Nov. 15, 2019.

A service will be held at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.

Spencer was born on Nov. 14, 2000, in Tualatin, Ore., to George and Karen Putnam. He and his family moved to Alaska in 2008, where he developed his love of swimming, running, music, movies and all things technical - especially fast cars! He graduated with honors from South Anchorage High School in 2018, and was attending the University of Anchorage Alaska as a business major.

His family wrote: "Spencer came into this world a miracle and left this world as a miracle. He was a very genuine and sincere person who became more self confident with age and it was those qualities that attracted people to him. He was a caring, generous and loving young man with so much energy; he was ready to take on the world! Spencer felt everyone deserved to be loved and always made time for a friend in need, whether it was a shoulder to cry on or a car ride to somewhere. He was accepting of everyone and had friends of all personalities and identities. Although he is gone, his legacy lives on through his organ donations; his gift has saved five lives. He was a cherished son, an adored baby brother and a trusted friend and confidante. He will be missed beyond measure."

Spencer is survived by his parents, Karen and George Putnam; three sisters, Wisa Opton, Reyna Viernez and Dynee Medlock and their spouses; seven nieces and nephews; one grandmother; many aunts and uncles; and a large extended family.



Anchorage, Alaska, resident Spencer Donald Putnam, 19, died of an accidental fall at his home on Nov. 15, 2019.A service will be held at Legacy Heritage Chapel at Angelus on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 11 a.m.Spencer was born on Nov. 14, 2000, in Tualatin, Ore., to George and Karen Putnam. He and his family moved to Alaska in 2008, where he developed his love of swimming, running, music, movies and all things technical - especially fast cars! He graduated with honors from South Anchorage High School in 2018, and was attending the University of Anchorage Alaska as a business major.His family wrote: "Spencer came into this world a miracle and left this world as a miracle. He was a very genuine and sincere person who became more self confident with age and it was those qualities that attracted people to him. He was a caring, generous and loving young man with so much energy; he was ready to take on the world! Spencer felt everyone deserved to be loved and always made time for a friend in need, whether it was a shoulder to cry on or a car ride to somewhere. He was accepting of everyone and had friends of all personalities and identities. Although he is gone, his legacy lives on through his organ donations; his gift has saved five lives. He was a cherished son, an adored baby brother and a trusted friend and confidante. He will be missed beyond measure."Spencer is survived by his parents, Karen and George Putnam; three sisters, Wisa Opton, Reyna Viernez and Dynee Medlock and their spouses; seven nieces and nephews; one grandmother; many aunts and uncles; and a large extended family. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close