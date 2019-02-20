Obituary

Spiros Gialopsos passed away in Greece on Jan. 15, 2019, from complications related to a stroke. He was born in Corfu, an island of Greece, on Jan. 29, 1957.

He was pulled from school at age 11 when his parents moved to Germany for work. In Germany, he worked in fabrication plants at age 14. His father signed him up to the merchant marines when he was 16 years old, launching him on ships that plied the Pacific, Atlantic, and Indian Oceans, and ports of call in the former Soviet Union, Japan, Bangladesh, and Africa. Conscripted in the Greek armed forces at age 19, Spiros became a non-commissioned officer and chief sniper in the Black Berets, an urban warfare tank division. After his army service, Spiro spent years as a bricklayer, construction worker, and hunter, all the while honing his cooking skills that were first learned on the ships.

He met Patricia Herndon on Corfu in 1983. Less than two months later, he moved to Alaska where they married. The two opened Little Italy in Anchorage, Alaska, in 1984. Over the next 36 years Spiros and P.J. became a fixture in the Anchorage community as their business and their family grew up with the young city.

Two of Spiros' great loves, traditional Greek festivals and his culture, came together when he helped inaugurate the annual Alaska Greek Festival in 1995. The proceeds from the festival led to the construction of the world's most northern Byzantine style church, connecting Greek-Americans in Alaska with their roots.

Spiro never lost his homesickness for his beloved Corfu, his precious village of Prinilas, or the local church of St. Nicholas, where generations of his family were baptized, married, and carried off to their final resting place. Spiros was laid to rest with his parents, Vasilios and Amalia, and joins his younger brother, Nicholas, and nephew, also named Spiros, in repose. He is survived by his wife, P.J.; son, Akis (wife, Allison) Murrell; daughter, Anastasia (husband, Ian) DeMello; daughter, Amalia Emily (fiancee, Mathew) Seraphine; granddaughters, Aryanna, Mika, and Elly; and nephew, Vasilios.

A memorial for Spiros will be held at Holy Transfiguration Greek Orthodox Church, 2800 O'Malley Road, Anchorage, AK 99507, on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at 12 p.m., followed by a reception downstairs. In lieu of flowers, donations for repairing the local church in Prinilas Corfu will be graciously accepted.

