Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stan Lavern Petito. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 4:30 PM Kincaid Chalet Service 5:30 PM Kincaid Chalet Send Flowers Obituary

Stan Lavern Petito, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Kincaid Chalet. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., service starting at 5:30 p.m.

Stan was born on Oct. 6, 1959, in Jackson, Mich., to the late James Petito and Donna Petito-Weber. Stan was the youngest of five siblings. Born and raised in Michigan, Stan started his more than 40-year career in the automotive industry in 1978, becoming one of the youngest service managers in the nation. His career took him briefly to Florida, before making his way to Alaska in 1984, where he met his wife Merlynn. They wed in the summer of 1985, and welcomed a daughter Mallory and son Nicholas, joining daughter Christina and stepdaughter Shannah. Stan worked service operations management for more than 25 years in Alaska before opening his own automotive repair business, Rally Automotive, in the summer of 2010.

Family and friends were his priority, often hosting cookouts and attending social gatherings. Stan made sure you never left his house hungry. He never fell short of a story or joke to tell and loved a good prank. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball, and softball as an adult. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin he built in Willow, Alaska, snowmachining and golfing. Stan had a soft spot for animals and enjoyed spending time with his pets.

Family and friends will treasure his generous heart. Stan is survived by wife, Merlynn Petito; children, Christina Adam (Dan), Mallory Korsman (Ronald), Nicholas Petito (Ashley) and stepdaughter, Shannah Solomon (Mathew); nine grandchildren, Kamryn, Carson, Bennett, Landon, Brooklynn, Jacob, Logan, Rian and Sadie; siblings, Tanya Sawyer (Gene), Marilyn Petito, James Petito and Nicky Petito (Donna); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Stan Lavern Petito, 59, passed away on Sunday, May 12, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska.A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Kincaid Chalet. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., service starting at 5:30 p.m.Stan was born on Oct. 6, 1959, in Jackson, Mich., to the late James Petito and Donna Petito-Weber. Stan was the youngest of five siblings. Born and raised in Michigan, Stan started his more than 40-year career in the automotive industry in 1978, becoming one of the youngest service managers in the nation. His career took him briefly to Florida, before making his way to Alaska in 1984, where he met his wife Merlynn. They wed in the summer of 1985, and welcomed a daughter Mallory and son Nicholas, joining daughter Christina and stepdaughter Shannah. Stan worked service operations management for more than 25 years in Alaska before opening his own automotive repair business, Rally Automotive, in the summer of 2010.Family and friends were his priority, often hosting cookouts and attending social gatherings. Stan made sure you never left his house hungry. He never fell short of a story or joke to tell and loved a good prank. Growing up he enjoyed playing baseball, and softball as an adult. He enjoyed spending time at his cabin he built in Willow, Alaska, snowmachining and golfing. Stan had a soft spot for animals and enjoyed spending time with his pets.Family and friends will treasure his generous heart. Stan is survived by wife, Merlynn Petito; children, Christina Adam (Dan), Mallory Korsman (Ronald), Nicholas Petito (Ashley) and stepdaughter, Shannah Solomon (Mathew); nine grandchildren, Kamryn, Carson, Bennett, Landon, Brooklynn, Jacob, Logan, Rian and Sadie; siblings, Tanya Sawyer (Gene), Marilyn Petito, James Petito and Nicky Petito (Donna); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close