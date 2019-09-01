Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley "Stan" Broyles, 67, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on June 29, 2019. He was born on April 15, 1952, to John and Joann Broyles in El Paso, Texas.

He attended East High School in Anchorage.

Stan was married to Teresa Broyles on July 7, 1985; they were married for 34 special years. Stan worked in many areas of the retail business; he had been employed at D and A super store in Soldotna, and Carrs and Safeway of Anchorage, Kenai and Soldotna, Alaska. His most enjoyable career was as a halibut charter captain and Kenai River guide. He enjoyed fishing for halibut and salmon. His greatest joy was listening to his children and playing with his grandkids.

Stan is preceded in death by his father, John Broyles; and brother, Stephen Broyles.

Stan is survived by his wife, Teresa Broyles; his sons, Justin Broyles and Amber of Soldotna, and Stephen Broyles and Maura of Anchorage; and daughters, Carin Benson and Greg of Anchorage, and Jocilen Broyles and Eugenie of Anchorage; Stan's grandkids, and loves of his life, Samuel Joy of Idaho, Rylan Broyles, Colbie Broyles of Soldotna, and Ilaria Broyles, Isla Broyles and Mason Segovia of Anchorage; his mother, Joann Broyles and Walter; siblings, Sue Sauter and Jeff, John "Jack" Broyles, Stacy Broyles, Ron Broyles and Julie; along with his many nephews and nieces.

He will be truly missed by his close friends, Terry Gibson of Oregon, Mark and Alana Bauer of Anchorage, Mick and Bev Galic of Nevada and Walter Martin of Kenai.

At a later date, with family and close friends, we will be spreading his ashes at a place special to him. A celebration of his life will follow the spreading of his ashes.

In lieu of flowers or other offerings, we suggest on behalf of Stan for everyone to enjoy your family and friends with a day on a lake, river or inlet. Hopefully you will all catch that big fish he so enjoyed fishing for.

