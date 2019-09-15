Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Lewis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 5:30 PM ChangePoint Church Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Stan Lewis, a devoted husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully on Aug. 30, 2019, in Cave Creek, Ariz., after a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

Stan was born on Oct. 17, 1953, in Fort Campbell, Ky., to Samuel D. Lewis and Wynell M. Lewis. He was a military "brat," whose experiences living in locations in the U.S. and abroad helped formulate his well-rounded character. Stan graduated from Carlisle High School in Carlisle, Pa., in 1971. He went on to graduate from Northern Arizona University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science, where he also met his wife, Joan.

After marrying in Phoenix, Ariz., in the summer of 1976, they moved to Malibu, Calif., while Stan attended law school at Pepperdine University. Upon graduating, they moved to Alaska for what was at the time a three-year plan before they intended on moving to Arizona. They fell in love with Alaska and three years turned into nearly 40 as Stan built a successful law practice at Birch, Horton, Bittner and Cherot. He was a wise counselor to his clients and was well-respected in the legal community. He was sought out for advice not only by his clients, but also by his family and friends and was a principled man of integrity.

Stan loved everything Alaska had to offer and his idea of a perfect day was a hike up Crow Creek Pass or a fishing trip down in Resurrection Bay. He gave back to his community by serving on the Grace Christian School Board and coaching YMCA youth basketball, both of which allowed him to touch a number of young lives in Anchorage. He was an avid reader and would run circles around his family when it came to his knowledge of history.

He loved his four grandchildren and would eagerly open his arms as they ran and jumped into them. To his two sons, he was a rock of stability on this earth, always present as they were growing up and willing to impart wisdom and counsel as needed as they became adults. To Joan, he was a husband of 43 years and her best friend.

Stan is survived by his wife, Joan W. Lewis; his son, Adam G. Lewis (Kyla E. Lewis) and grandkids Grayson, Makenna and Sammy; son, Alex S. Lewis (Kellie K. Lewis) and granddaughter Avery; and his mother, Wynell M. Lewis of Scottsdale, Ariz.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Samuel D. Lewis; and father, Samuel A. Lewis; also niece, Sesha D. Lewis; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

His family takes great comfort in the knowledge that he is no longer in pain and is rejoicing with his Heavenly Father.

A celebration of Stan's life is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at 5:30 p.m., at ChangePoint Church in Anchorage, Alaska.

