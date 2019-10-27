Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 1:30 PM Alaska Veterans & Pioneers Home Palmer , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Originally diagnosed as a tumor, Stanley Parrott was born in Portland, Ore., on Feb. 7, 1928, to the great relief of his parents. They were not surprised when he began playing piano, since he'd slept in a basket behind the instrument whenever the Parrott Band played. Through eighth grade, Stan, his nephews, niece and cousins attended the two-room Ladd Hill School. After leaving Newberg High, most settled near their great-grandparent's Parrott Mountain homesteads.

Instead, Stan joined the Army/Air Corps at 17, serving in Japan and Korea. Back home, he worked as a railroad telegrapher until his quest for adventure led to reenlistment. While at Clarksville, Tenn., he married Mary Briggs, whom he met on a blind date. After daughter, Karleen, was born, they transferred to Sandia, N.M., where Stan worked as a radio operator until his father became ill, requiring a return to Oregon.

Reenlisting in the Air Force in 1956, Stan was sent to France, where he worked on base during the week, played piano with a professional band every weekend, and welcomed the births of son Scott and daughter, Wendy. Transfers followed to Washington, Texas, Japan, and Mississippi before Stan retired at Elmendorf Air Force Base in1969.

He worked throughout Alaska with the Laborer's Union, was a Charter Member of the Talkeetna VFW and served in the Alaska State Defense Force until Mary's health required a move Outside. After returning to Alaska, Stan's final earth-bound trip was a Last Frontier Honor Flight to Washington, D.C. He enjoyed living at the Alaska Veterans & Pioneers Home in Palmer, Alaska, regaling residents and staff with stories and songs.

Stan's life reverberates with family left behind including daughters, Karleen Jackson (Richard) and Wendy Parrott (Sue); grandchildren, Jennifer Donoho (Eric), Steven Jackson (Michelle), Ryan Bolach (Melissa) and Keri Robles (Hector); and seven great-grandchildren.

His brothers, Ernie Parrott and Chet Parrott; grandson, Keith Jackson; son, Scott Parrott; great-grandson, David Donoho; and wife, Mary Parrott, preceded Stan in his final journey.

