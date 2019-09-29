Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Wick. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Wasilla Bible Church 1651 West Nicola Avenue Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Palmer, Alaska, resident Stanley Wick, age 62, departed this earth unexpectedly to join his Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Laura, at his side when he suffered a heart attack. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 West Nicola Avenue in Wasilla, Alaska.

Stanley was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Melvin and Eveline Wick. He lived and grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Service High School. It was during his senior year at Palmer High School that Stan met his high school sweetheart, Laura Gladson, prior to graduation in 1974. They were married a year later, on June 28, 1975.

After high school, Stan earned an Airframe Power Plant License and Aircraft Inspection License. He worked with his dad at Wilbur's Flight Operations until they opened Wick Air Inc. in 1976.

Stanley is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Wick; mother, Eveline Wick of Palmer; daughters, Kristila (Joe) Gardner and Karissa (Levi) Rollman of Wasilla; brothers, Lonnie (Barbara) Wick of Irvine, Calif., and Scott (Marianne) Wick of Palmer; grandchildren, Cole and Jewel Gardner and Russell Rollman; sister-in-law, Kelly (Robert) Best; sister-in-law, Karen Gladson; and 10 nieces and nephews.

Memories of Stan begin by recalling his unforgettable smile, laughter and storytelling. While enjoying the Alaska life to its fullest, his family will cherish memories of fishing, flying, hiking, camping and playing basketball together. Stanley will be remembered for his steadfast commitment, love and support. He was ever-devoted to the happiness and well-being of his family. Most importantly, at the core of Stan's being, was Stan's unwavering trust in Jesus for his Salvation. Stan naturally shared his gratitude for the ways in which God met his personal needs. Palmer, Alaska, resident Stanley Wick, age 62, departed this earth unexpectedly to join his Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Laura, at his side when he suffered a heart attack. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 West Nicola Avenue in Wasilla, Alaska.Stanley was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Melvin and Eveline Wick. He lived and grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Service High School. It was during his senior year at Palmer High School that Stan met his high school sweetheart, Laura Gladson, prior to graduation in 1974. They were married a year later, on June 28, 1975.After high school, Stan earned an Airframe Power Plant License and Aircraft Inspection License. He worked with his dad at Wilbur's Flight Operations until they opened Wick Air Inc. in 1976.Stanley is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Wick; mother, Eveline Wick of Palmer; daughters, Kristila (Joe) Gardner and Karissa (Levi) Rollman of Wasilla; brothers, Lonnie (Barbara) Wick of Irvine, Calif., and Scott (Marianne) Wick of Palmer; grandchildren, Cole and Jewel Gardner and Russell Rollman; sister-in-law, Kelly (Robert) Best; sister-in-law, Karen Gladson; and 10 nieces and nephews.Memories of Stan begin by recalling his unforgettable smile, laughter and storytelling. While enjoying the Alaska life to its fullest, his family will cherish memories of fishing, flying, hiking, camping and playing basketball together. Stanley will be remembered for his steadfast commitment, love and support. He was ever-devoted to the happiness and well-being of his family. Most importantly, at the core of Stan's being, was Stan's unwavering trust in Jesus for his Salvation. Stan naturally shared his gratitude for the ways in which God met his personal needs. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close