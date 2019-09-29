Palmer, Alaska, resident Stanley Wick, age 62, departed this earth unexpectedly to join his Heavenly Father on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019. He was at home with his wife, Laura, at his side when he suffered a heart attack. A memorial service will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at 2 p.m., at Wasilla Bible Church, 1651 West Nicola Avenue in Wasilla, Alaska.
Stanley was born on Sept. 29, 1956, in Grand Junction, Colo., to Melvin and Eveline Wick. He lived and grew up in Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Service High School. It was during his senior year at Palmer High School that Stan met his high school sweetheart, Laura Gladson, prior to graduation in 1974. They were married a year later, on June 28, 1975.
After high school, Stan earned an Airframe Power Plant License and Aircraft Inspection License. He worked with his dad at Wilbur's Flight Operations until they opened Wick Air Inc. in 1976.
Stanley is survived by his wife of 44 years, Laura Wick; mother, Eveline Wick of Palmer; daughters, Kristila (Joe) Gardner and Karissa (Levi) Rollman of Wasilla; brothers, Lonnie (Barbara) Wick of Irvine, Calif., and Scott (Marianne) Wick of Palmer; grandchildren, Cole and Jewel Gardner and Russell Rollman; sister-in-law, Kelly (Robert) Best; sister-in-law, Karen Gladson; and 10 nieces and nephews.
Memories of Stan begin by recalling his unforgettable smile, laughter and storytelling. While enjoying the Alaska life to its fullest, his family will cherish memories of fishing, flying, hiking, camping and playing basketball together. Stanley will be remembered for his steadfast commitment, love and support. He was ever-devoted to the happiness and well-being of his family. Most importantly, at the core of Stan's being, was Stan's unwavering trust in Jesus for his Salvation. Stan naturally shared his gratitude for the ways in which God met his personal needs.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 29, 2019