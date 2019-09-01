Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephanie Michelle Duke. View Sign Service Information Burial 3:00 PM Wasilla Aurora Cemetery 1096 Wasilla Fishhook Road Wasilla, , AK View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

A Rare Treasure

Stephanie Duke was a picture of kindness, joy and strength to everyone who knew her. She was quick to forgive other people's flaws, and always willing to help anyone in need. She lived to the fullest and didn't let anything stop her. She astonished everyone around her with the way she overcame her disabilities to climb mountains and kayak to remote locations. She was greatly cherished by her wheelchair basketball and sled hockey teams, and used those opportunities to show those around her that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. She was treasured by everyone who met her.

Stephanie was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 28, 1983. She lived in Alaska for most of her life, but also spent time in Washington and Montana. She passed away in her home on June 5, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Jean Wilson; her father, Joseph Wilson; and all but one of her grandparents.

Stephanie is survived by her sisters, Kristie Lyman, Dusty Starr and Christiana Sitbon; her many nieces and nephews, who she loved like they were her own; the foster family who loved her into adulthood; her grandma, Grace Howard; as well as numerous aunts, uncles cousins and friends who were as close as family.

A burial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, at Wasilla Aurora Cemetery, 1096 Wasilla Fishhook Road in Wasilla. A Rare TreasureStephanie Duke was a picture of kindness, joy and strength to everyone who knew her. She was quick to forgive other people's flaws, and always willing to help anyone in need. She lived to the fullest and didn't let anything stop her. She astonished everyone around her with the way she overcame her disabilities to climb mountains and kayak to remote locations. She was greatly cherished by her wheelchair basketball and sled hockey teams, and used those opportunities to show those around her that you can accomplish anything you set your mind to. She was treasured by everyone who met her.Stephanie was born in Anchorage, Alaska, on Feb. 28, 1983. She lived in Alaska for most of her life, but also spent time in Washington and Montana. She passed away in her home on June 5, 2019.She was preceded in death by her mother, Tina Jean Wilson; her father, Joseph Wilson; and all but one of her grandparents.Stephanie is survived by her sisters, Kristie Lyman, Dusty Starr and Christiana Sitbon; her many nieces and nephews, who she loved like they were her own; the foster family who loved her into adulthood; her grandma, Grace Howard; as well as numerous aunts, uncles cousins and friends who were as close as family.A burial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019, at Wasilla Aurora Cemetery, 1096 Wasilla Fishhook Road in Wasilla. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close