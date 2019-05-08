Stephen Elwood "Steve" Tauriainen, 54, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away unexpectedly in April 2019 of natural causes. Steve was born on June 4, 1964, at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage to George and Maria Tauriainen Sr.
He graduated from Bartlett High School. At 19, he joined the United States Marine Corps, attending boot camp at Camp Pendleton. Semper Fi. He was a proud Veteran and served his country with honor. He enjoyed fishing, camping and going to the gun range with his friends and family. He always enjoyed a good action-packed movie and had a great love of dogs.
Steve is survived by his sisters, Linda H. Kush (Tauriainen) and Susan Tauriainen Houser; his brothers, George E. Tauriainen Jr. and David E. Tauriainen (wife Jeri) of Anchorage; his nieces, Courtney M. Kush of New Jersey, and Shannen E. Tauriainen of Nevada; his nephews, George E. Tauriainen III, Eric J. Tauriainen (wife Cheryl), William D. Houser II, Jared J. Houser (wife Sophia) of Anchorage and Justin D. Tauriainen (wife Erin) of New Mexico; 17 great-nieces and great-nephews; and his childhood best friend, Scott Mesick. He also had numerous family members in Michigan and Panama. He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Maria Tauriainen Sr.
"And God shall wipe away all tears from their eyes; and there shall be no more death, neither sorrow, nor crying, neither shall there be any more pain: for the former things are passed away." - Rev. 21:4
A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Anchorage First Assembly of God Church, 1540 C Street in Anchorage, parking is available in the front and back. Flowers are welcome, or donations may be made to the or any Veterans Service Dogs charities in Steve's name.
