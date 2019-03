Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Steven Matthew Jones, 61, died on Jan. 2, 2019, while visiting his family in Wales, United Kingdom. A private family service was held on Feb. 4, 2019, at Emstrey Crematorium in Shrewsbury, U.K. Funeral arrangements were with Jackson & Sons in Llanfyllin. A memorial service will be held in Anchorage, Alaska, on March 7, 2019.

Born March 24, 1957, in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, England to Inez and Alan Jones, Steve spent his formative years in Stoke at St. Joseph's School. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in geology from Nottingham University in 1983, and traveled to the United States to attend University of Kansas in Lawrence, Kansas, for graduate school. He earned a doctorate in geology at

He met his wife of 30 years, Christina Livesey, in 1983, at the University of Kansas. Their daughter Hannah was born in Anchorage in 1993. Steve's passions were his family, his friends, live music, fly-fishing, the Chicago Cubs, the Stoke City Football Club, good conversation, good beer and his work. Steve frequently traveled around the U.S. and around the world to pursue his passions, especially live music and fly-fishing. He regaled his many friends with animated descriptions of his journeys. He played guitar and sang virtually every night with friends or alone. He and his wife attended every home game during the historic Chicago Cubs 2016 playoff season and celebrated long and hard with the rest of Chicago when his team finally won the World Series that year.

Steve's razor-sharp wit, mixed with a consistently positive attitude, made him a delight to be around. A learned man of high intellect, an infectiously cheerful personality and a wide-ranging, gregarious sense of humor, Steve Jones lit up the room. He was larger than life! He was also a selfless, thoughtful, patient guy who made time for others in any circumstance. Steve's balanced approach to living naturally rubbed off on the many people who were lucky enough to have shared time with him; he enhanced numerous lives and his spirit absolutely lives on in those he touched.

Steve is survived by his wife, Christina Livesey; their daughter, Hannah Jones; his father, Alan Jones; and sister, Sue Jones, both of Penybontfawr, Wales; and his dog, Myles. He was preceded in death by his mother Inez in 2018.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a charitable donation in Steve's name to the Music Maker Relief Foundation, a 501c3 non-profit at https://musicmaker.org/.

