Su Wen Deng Liu, 91, passed away on March 10, 2019, at Providence Hospital.

Su was born on June 6, 1927, in Guangdong, China. She moved to Anchorage, Alaska, in 1989. Su was a housewife and a member of the Chinese Gospel Church. She enjoyed cooking, church and sewing.

Su loved her family and her church. Her generosity and kind heart were an inspiration to her loved ones. She lived her life with integrity and bravery.

Su is survived by her daughters, Zhi F. Liu and Xiao Liu; son, Zhi L. Liu; and her grandchildren, Jia R. Liu, David Liu, Yen T. Chen, Jing W. So, Lily Wong and Larry Wong.

Services will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home, 11621 Old Seward Highway in Anchorage. Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., and the service at 11 a.m.



