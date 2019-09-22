Guest Book View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Ann Hannah, 86, passed away on Sept. 17, 2019, at her home in Anchorage, Alaska. A Celebration of Life is planned to be held on March 21, 2020, at the Abbott Loop Christian Church (UNITE).

Sue was born on March 21, 1933, in Sand Springs, Okla. In 1952, she graduated from the Monte Cassino School in Tulsa, Okla. She worked in Corpus Christi, Texas, with Petroleum Drafting before moving to Alaska in 1973. In Anchorage, she was employed with Marathon Oil. Sue married Kyle H. Hannah on Oct. 25, 1975.

Mrs. Hannah was a member of Abbott Loop Christian Church. She volunteered with Providence Hospital, and was a constant donor to the Claire House and Brother Francis Shelter. Sue enjoyed painting, writing, collecting antiques and special toys.

Her family wrote: "She was our matriarch, the glue and our strength, loving wife, mother, grandmother. Giving to all. Funny and talented."

She is survived by her husband, Kyle of Anchorage; son, Jon K. Hannah of Anchorage; daughters, Elizabeth Atkins of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, and Johanna Turner of College Station, Texas; son, Mark Turner of Vacaville, Calif.; and daughter, Leslie Turner of Anchorage; 14 grandchildren; and 19 great-grandchildren.

Sue is preceded in death by her son, Matthew Turner; parents, Frank and Katherine; brothers, Tom and Ray Graham; and sister, Norma.

