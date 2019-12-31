Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sue Ann Ramstad. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Memorial Chapel 737 E Street Anchorage , AK 99501 (907)-279-5477 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Anchorage resident, Sue McCubbins Ramstad, 78, passed away peacefully on December 13, 2019 at Providence Alaska Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer.



Sue was born on May 17, 1941 in Marshalltown, IA, moving with her parents and brother to Fairbanks in 1943. In 1949 the family relocated to Montana while her father worked construction on the southern portion of the Alcan Highway. Sue graduated from high school in Kalispell, MT and attended the University of Washington.



Sue returned to Fairbanks in 1959, working with the state court system. She was a stewardess for Alaska Airlines from 1962 - 1965, stationed for one year in Seattle before transferring to Anchorage in 1963 where she met her husband Phil Ramstad. They married in 1965. They enjoyed raising their family in Anchorage, with summer adventures flying to cabins at Big Lake, Red Shirt Lake and the Lake Clark area. Winter weekends were spent at the family cabin in Girdwood, with Sue enjoying time with family friends and volunteering with the Alyeska Mighty Mites and Alyeska Ski Club.



Sue was a loving mother, wife and friend who will be remembered for her sense of humor, her infectious laughter and her stories. She is survived by her husband, Phillip; daughter Kristin (Erich Walter); son Trygg (Heidi); son-in-law Thomas Habermann and son Joe Roberts; grandchildren Sayle and Davis Roberts; Marin Walter; and Aksel and Elin Ramstad; sisters-in-law Donna McCubbins and Wendy Ramstad; half-siblings Robbie McClain, Kathy Miller, Karen Kumferman, Christine Zernzach, Ray Jr. "Woody", Lisa Thompson, Mary, Curtis, Aaron, James, Andrew and Amy McCubbins; and many nieces and nephews; relatives also include the Dodson, Homan and Szymanski families. She leaves behind many friends who loved her dearly.



Sue was preceded in death by her father Ray McCubbins; her mother Vera Dodson; her brother Lawrence; her daughter Kierin Ramstad Habermann; and half-siblings David, Teresa Goggia, and Lana McCubbins. The funeral service is scheduled for 4 pm Monday, January 6, 2020 at First Presbyterian Church, 616 West 10th Avenue in Anchorage. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her name to the Alyeska Mighty Mites, P.O Box 1070, Girdwood, AK 99587.



Arrangements are with Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel.





