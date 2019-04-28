Guest Book View Sign Service Information Amazing Grace Lutheran Church 10955 Elmore Rd Anchorage, AK 99516 (907) 344-4317 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM Amazing Grace Lutheran Church 10955 Elmore Road Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Sue Ann Orcutt Wiese left her earthly home on April 13, 2019, with her husband Dan and close friends, Helen, Tara and Sue at her side. She was born on Feb. 12, 1945, to Howard and Elsie Orcutt in Conrad, Mont. Sue's early years were spent on the family farm, surrounded and nurtured by a large extended family and many friends.

She attended Higgins School, a country school near the farm; the family later moved to Conrad, Mont., where she attended Conrad High School.

At an early age Sue read Nurse Nancy and decided she would become a nurse. She went on to Montana State University, where she earned a four-year degree in nursing.

Sue was married to Daniel Gene Wiese in June 1967. She missed her graduation ceremony from MSU School of Nursing, which happened to be scheduled on her wedding day. They moved to Denver, Colo., while Dan finished college, and then they moved to Libby, Mont., where Sue was a field nurse for Morrison Knudson Dam Builders. In July 1969, Sue and Dan settled in Anchorage, Alaska.

Sue initially worked at Community Hospital in Anchorage, but soon became a nurse in the Anchorage School System, retiring in 2001. Sue nursed in various Anchorage schools, with the last 18 years spent at Hanshew Middle School. Sue had a reputation as being a kind and nurturing nurse and remained lifelong friends with various staff at Hanshew and other schools in the district. Her son, Daniel, has commented that he still meets former students who fondly remember his mother as a firm, but kind and nurturing school nurse.

Sue had a lifelong passion for nursing. After retiring from school nursing, she spearheaded the effort to bring Parish Nursing to Alaska. She was instrumental in organizing and teaching the first Parish Nurse class. At the time of her death there are approximately 20 churches and 200 nurses participating in the program.

For many years after Sue and Dan moved to Alaska, her parents drove from Montana on alternate years to spend time with Sue and her family and to fish in the Soldotna area. She cherished those visits. She traveled to Montana on the off years, loving to visit with family, go to the farm and spend time in Glacier Park.

In addition to her love of nursing, Sue enjoyed spending time with her many dear friends. She was devoted to her family and church. After retirement, Sue and Dan traveled extensively, grateful to be in warmer - and lighter! - climates for much of the winter and then to enjoy the beautiful Alaska summers.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Elsie Orcutt; and is survived by Dan, her husband of 51 years; daughter, Lisa (Paul) Williams; son, Daniel (Amanda Eklund) Wiese; and former daughter-in-law, Dr. Tracey Wiese; and grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Ciara, Rowan and Aoife. She is also survived by siblings, Kay McOmber, Linda (Lyn) Carlson, Mike (Lisa) Orcutt and Julie (Dwight) Thompson; as well as many nieces and nephews, and their children.

Sue was a deeply spiritual person and loved being a member of Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Sue felt blessed to have the relationship she had with its pastors, members and especially her fellow parish nurses. Sue, when asked, would comment that her purpose in life was to do no harm and to be a blessing to others. Sue's priorities in life were God, being a mother and a grandmother.

Sue would want you to know that in the days preceding her death she was very much at peace and she was eager to meet her Lord and Savior.

Well done, good and faithful servant, Sue.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10 a.m. on May 4, 2019, at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church, 10955 Elmore Road in Anchorage.



