Susan Elizabeth (Barr) Wallen, passed away on June 28, 2019 at the age of 53, after a courageous battle with Appendiceal Cancer. Susan passed at her home in Eagle River, Alaska, comfortable, without pain with her family close by. Susan was born in Anchorage, Alaska to Charles and Patsy Barr. She graduated from Scenic Park High School and attended college at the University of Alaska, Anchorage. Susan lived in the Anchorage and Eagle River areas her whole life, married Michael Wallen in 1985 and raised three sons in Anchorage. She spent over 27 years working in the Alaska state government for numerous legislators and community leaders where she met and made lasting impressions on hundreds of people. Susan was very devoted to her family and they were the center of her world. She loved to travel the world with family and friends and shared so many great stories from her adventures. She also enjoyed camping, cooking and gardening. She was an executive board member for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce and took part in many of the community activities associated with that. Her family and friends will remember her for her incredible sense of humor, beautiful blue eyes, wonderful smile, infectious laugh and her kind and giving nature. She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Michael; her sons and daughter-in-law, Jared and April Wallen, Kyle Wallen and Cameron Wallen; her brother and sister-in-law, Michael and Karyn Barr; her mother-in-law, Virginia Wallen; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held. We encourage you to visit Susan's memorial website, www.forevermissed.com/susan-wallen and leave a remembrance message and share any stories and adventures you had with Susan. Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 7, 2019

