Susan Meltzer Smith, loving wife, mother and grandmother, passed away peacefully on Oct. 12, 2019, in the morning.
She is survived by her brother, William Douglas Meltzer (Susan) of Salem Ore.; children, Elizabeth Smith Luna of Cortez, Colo., Russell Cameron Smith (Courtney Brooke) of Palmer, Alaska, and Gretchen Rebecca Smith (Paul R. Terrazas) of Cortez, Colo.; and grandchildren, Ryan Cameron Luna, Alec Anthony Luna, Jaden Francisco Luna, Joshua Arlyn Smith, Leah Mildred Smith and Isaac Murray Smith. She was predeceased by husband, Charles Lowry; mother, Gretchen Lavina Schneider; father, Bernis James Meltzer; and brother, Terry L. Meltzer.
Susan was born on Jan. 20, 1941, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. She called Alaska her home since 1971, and loved the mountains and her many friends she made while here. She enjoyed the Alaska lifestyle; you would often find her hiking, camping and fishing with her family. Susan also loved to dance and enjoyed attending the Anchorage Symphony. She enjoyed Bible studies, book clubs and the Anchorage Log Cabin Quilters. She loved children; teaching Sunday school and teaching piano, and she loved playing with her own grandchildren. Susan was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, Philanthropic Educational Organization and Delta Gamma.
The Memorial Service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church on Jan. 2, 2020, at 2 p.m. Flowers or donations to the will be appreciated.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019