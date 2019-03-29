Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Susan d. Wong (McDonald), 67, departed for even grander adventures on March 22, 2019.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1951, in Denver, Colo., to Joseph and Nancy (Jacobs) McDonald. Innately a creative soul, she held a degree in fine arts and worked professionally in commercial and fine arts.

In 1993, she earned a Bachelor of Science in human services/CACIII. After a 15-year career in addictions counseling and social work in Denver, she became an LMT in 2006. She maintained private practice and contract medical massage therapy work in Denver and Anchorage, Alaska. She became an RYT in 2010. She was involved with Live by Living, Bird TLC, and the Anchorage Parkinson's support group.

Despite remarkable professional accomplishments, Susan was not defined by her work alone. In humble and grand ways, she was an example of how to be authentically human, to believe in and work toward peace, to cherish diversity, and to love and forgive unconditionally.

Already a cancer survivor, Susan died from a rare, neurodegenerative disease called Multiple System Atrophy. Increased awareness and research support for rare diseases is desperately needed. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to

Susan is survived by her daughter, Shina duVall; son-in-law, Guy Runco Jr.; grandson, Wilder Runco; sister, Sallie McDonald (Bobby Eaton); brother, Carl McDonald; niece, Amy (Don) Clark; and sons; many loving cousins; and a vast network of friends and chosen family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Michael McDonald; and niece, Carlie McDonald.

A celebration of Susan's life will be held in Anchorage at 2 p.m. on April 28, 2019, at the Kincaid Chalet. A celebration will be held in Colorado in the summer of 2019, with location and date to be determined.

