Ms. Susie Ondola passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 11, 2020 surrounded by her loved one in Anchorage, Alaska. She was born on May 2, 1936 to the late Mike Yakasoff and Mary Nicholai.
Susie lived a fulfilling life as a mother to six children and was an amazing wife to her late husband George Ondola. Spending time with her loved ones was important to her. Susie and her husband were well known and respected. She supported her husband's endeavors as he worked within many organizations.
She enjoyed beadwork and it was recognized and cherished by many. Visiting with others and making friends everywhere whether it be at bingo or local meetings and events was something she loved. Susie also enjoyed watching old western movies in her free time, along with visiting family and friends.
Susie was a respected Elder that was loved by many in the Tribal communities of Eklutna, Chickaloon, and Knik as well as other communities throughout the State.
Susie is survived by daughter, Marianne and son, Walter Ondola and numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren, and other family members dear to her heart. She is preceded in death by her husband George Ondola her sons, Russell and George Ondola; daughters, Marie Ondola Gutman and Marlene Ondola.
A visitation will be held at Janssen's Evergreen Memorial Chapel on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10 am, following a service at 11 am. Pall bears include Gary and David Harrison, Jaythen Barnett, Sondra Shaginoff-Stuart, Kari Shaginoff, and Donita Slawson with Honorary Pallbearers Paul Barnett and Brian Thomas.
She will be laid to rest with her husband George Ondola at Ft. Richard National Cemetery Burial services will be announced when available.
The Potlatch is being hosted by the Chickaloon Tribe and will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 5 pm at Chickaloon Traditional School.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Jan. 17, 2020