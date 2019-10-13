Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Celebration of Life 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM the Fox Hollow Chalet 11701 Brayton Drive Anchorage , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Suzanne Jean Fleming, lovingly known as Gramma Sue, died Oct 9, 2019, at Providence Hospital in Anchorage, AK after a 10 day battle with pneumonia. She was born on March 12, 1934, in Red Wing, MN where she met and married her husband James Mills Fleming. A private service is planned for family on Monday, October 14, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019, at the Fox Hollow Chalet located at 11701 Brayton Drive, Anchorage, AK 99515 from 6-9 p.m.

In 1964, pregnant with her fifth child, Suzanne got the news her husband had accepted a job offer in Alaska! Thus began a journey to last a lifetime as they all piled into their blue Chevrolet station wagon for a drive up the Alcan Highway. In 1966, Suzanne now pregnant with her sixth child, moved to Anchorage. It seemed she was pregnant every time she moved, six children were enough, so Anchorage was her last move!

Suzanne was a home maker for many years. In 1980, she went to work at Lamonts in the University Center and retired in 1991.

"Mom loved to watch her grandchildren and great grandchildren compete in their sports. She also loved to travel. Her favorite places to visit were Hawaii,

Palm Springs, Arizona, Las Vegas, and of course back to MN every Fall, to visit family and friends. Anyone who knew our Mom also knew how much she loved to walk! She was a walker for many years, and at 85 years old, she was walking 16,000 steps a day! She would quote her steps every time you saw her. Her favorite places to walk were the Dimond Center, Walmart and Lowe's in South Anchorage. She enjoyed all the many friends she made not only as a walker, but friends she made during her travels, around the ice rink, the soccer fields, and her favorite restaurants. She smiled and said hello to all that crossed her path. She never missed an opportunity to send someone a greeting card to make them feel special, no matter the occasion. But what Mom loved the most was her family. She so loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She felt so blessed by her family, and would express that often. She was the center of our world, and her passing has left a big empty space in our lives. A space that over time will become filled with precious memories of her...We love and miss you Gramma Sue!"

Suzanne is preceded in death by her husband, James M Fleming; father, Earl Limbert; mother, Clara Limbert; and brother, Art Limbert. Survivors include her children, Kim Frain (David), Jim Fleming (Leslie), Cindy McKenzie (Rick), John Fleming (Susan), Shari Bringmann (Kevin) and Cathi Geerin (Kurt). Her grandchildren, Chrys Fleming (Kim) Zach Frain (Michelle), Sean Wiederholt, Shawn Freitag, Jimmy Geerin (Kelsey), Nick Wiederholt, Courtney Chapman, Becca Tolentino (Russell), Matthew Wiederholt, Nicole McKenzie, Chance Matsuoka (Samantha), Griffin Imig, Lauren

Fleming, Madison Imig, Trevor Geerin (Lauren), Josh

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The American Cancer Society at https://www.cancer.org or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org/donate.

