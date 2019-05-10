Guest Book View Sign Service Information Valley Funeral Home & Crematory 151 East Herning Avenue Wasilla , AK 99654 (907)-373-3344 Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Elks Lodge #1842 2600 Barry's Resort Drive Wasilla , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tammy Clayton, 60, of Palmer, Alaska, passed away on April 22, 2019, from ongoing health issues. Tammy was born in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19, 1958. In 1972, she moved to Alaska, and graduated from Chugiak High School in 1976. She attended the University of Alaska Anchorage and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting in 1984. She was a licensed CPA. For the next 33 years she worked in the Tax Department at Coopers and Lybrand, as the Director of Finance at the Mat-Su Borough and a Controller for Municipality of Anchorage, where she recently retired from. She was a strong and ethical leader. She enjoyed hiking, fishing, kayaking and traveling all over the world, which included the Asian, African and European continents. She was very outgoing and enjoyed visiting with people and learning about new places. She had friends all round the world from her many travels for work and pleasure. She had a fun sense of humor. She was a loyal, loving, caring friend, and was the favorite aunt to all the nieces and nephews, whom she showered with gifts.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Amalie Border.

Survivors include her parents, John and Maureen Clayton; sisters, Tracy (Bryan) Hulse, Christina Clayton, Shelley (Perry) McKenzie and Kristi Border Capindica; brother, Mike (Dawn) Clayton; and nieces and nephews, Jason (Gwen), Mia, Caitlin and Ashton Hulse, Molly and Emma McKenzie and Josi Clayton.

We were so appreciative for the loving care that the Mat-Su Regional Medical ICU staff gave to our daughter.

At Tammy's request, her ashes will be scattered on Pioneer Peek, Lazy Mountain and Resurrection Trail. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or . Tammy Clayton, 60, of Palmer, Alaska, passed away on April 22, 2019, from ongoing health issues. Tammy was born in Great Falls, Mont., on May 19, 1958. In 1972, she moved to Alaska, and graduated from Chugiak High School in 1976. She attended the University of Alaska Anchorage and graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration with an emphasis in accounting in 1984. She was a licensed CPA. For the next 33 years she worked in the Tax Department at Coopers and Lybrand, as the Director of Finance at the Mat-Su Borough and a Controller for Municipality of Anchorage, where she recently retired from. She was a strong and ethical leader. She enjoyed hiking, fishing, kayaking and traveling all over the world, which included the Asian, African and European continents. She was very outgoing and enjoyed visiting with people and learning about new places. She had friends all round the world from her many travels for work and pleasure. She had a fun sense of humor. She was a loyal, loving, caring friend, and was the favorite aunt to all the nieces and nephews, whom she showered with gifts.She was preceded in death by her mother, Amalie Border.Survivors include her parents, John and Maureen Clayton; sisters, Tracy (Bryan) Hulse, Christina Clayton, Shelley (Perry) McKenzie and Kristi Border Capindica; brother, Mike (Dawn) Clayton; and nieces and nephews, Jason (Gwen), Mia, Caitlin and Ashton Hulse, Molly and Emma McKenzie and Josi Clayton.We were so appreciative for the loving care that the Mat-Su Regional Medical ICU staff gave to our daughter.At Tammy's request, her ashes will be scattered on Pioneer Peek, Lazy Mountain and Resurrection Trail. A Celebration of Life will be held on May 18, 2019, at 1 p.m., at the Elks Lodge #1842, 2600 Barry's Resort Drive in Wasilla, Alaska.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude's Hospital or . Published in Anchorage Daily News on May 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Elks Lodge Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations