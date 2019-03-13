Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Tauinaola "Debra" Soliai, 48, passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center on Jan. 29, 2019, with her beloved family by her side.

Debra was born on Nov. 19, 1970, in Fagasa, American Samoa, and later moved to Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1989, she moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and called it her new home. It was here, in Alaska, where Debra met the love of her life, Anthony J. Turner and together they raised four beautiful children: Anthony, Pele, Jasmine and Casey. Debra was devoted to her family: they were her world and to her family, Debra was their world.

She was a loving mother, a true life partner and a woman of incredible character and mental toughness, as well as a positive role model for her children in a world where positive role models are few. She will be greatly missed by her family, but she will live forever in their hearts and minds and she will never be forgotten.

Debra was preceded in death by her grandfather, Moevao Soliai; and grandmother, Malaetele Soliai. She is survived by her life partner, Anthony J. Turner; and her loving children, Anthony Atu Turner, Pele Antonio Turner, Jasmine Uilani Turner and Casey Leilani Turner. She is also survived by her mother, Mafutaga "Sialofi" Moevao; uncles, Aitu Soliai, Agali'i Soliai, Gafoa Soliai and Ioane Soliai; aunts, Poulima Lagafuaina, Ilaisa Samoa, Laalaai Tupua and Elisapeta Faumuina; and many cousins and extended family that were all dear to her heart.

A celebration of life will be held at Anchor Park United Methodist Church, 2300 Oak Drive in Anchorage, on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2 p.m.



