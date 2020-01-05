Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Teresa Cortez. View Sign Service Information La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces 555 West Amador Las Cruces , NM 88005 (575)-526-6891 Memorial service 10:00 AM La Paz - Graham's Funeral Home - Las Cruces 555 West Amador Las Cruces , NM 88005 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Teresa (Burton) Cortez, b. December 29, 1929, passed away gently in Las Cruces, NM, on December 27, 2019, two days before her 90th birthday and surrounded by loving children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Born and reared in Ysleta, TX, to Francisco and Gregoria (Escudero) Alderete, Tere leaves behind six surviving sons and daughters, Pam (Burton) Zielinski, James G. Burton, Patty (Burton) Shroy, Michael A. Burton, David L. Burton, Kathleen (Burton) Amand; and was preceded in death by daughter Elizabeth Burton and son Bobby Gene Burton. Also surviving are Tere's 27 grandchildren, 34 great grandchildren, and three great great grandsons, two brothers, two sisters, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Also mourning her loss is former husband and long-time friend, Carlos Cortez. In life, Tere was fun-loving, adventuresome, compassionate, passionate, talented, creative, and astute. She loved flowers, babies, nature, music, the written word, and had great compassion for animals and for the downtrodden. Hundreds will grieve the loss of her inspiring presence, always driven by her selfless concern for the wellbeing of others.



Rearing her eight children in Anchorage, Alaska, for 30 years, with then husband JT Burton (now deceased,) Tere was the epitome of a devoted homemaker, baking and cooking from garden to table, including wild fish and game, sewing clothing, crafting artwork, helping neighbors, participating in her children's schools, and making family camping, fishing and berry picking fun and memorable events. She rallied the family's recovery from a decimating house fire and then a massive earthquake. She overcame serious health challenges more than once in her life, then settled in Las Cruces to live independently as she so cherished.



A gifted storyteller, at the turn of the millennium, Tere delighted her family with her written memoirs. Written remembrances from friends and family are invited and will be added to the final chapter of her beautiful story. Memories of Tere may be shared by mail c/o Pam Zielinski, PO Box 423, Oceanside, OR 97134 or email to



Arrangements are being made by La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home. A memorial service in her honor will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10am.



La Paz-Graham's Funeral Home



555 W Amador Ave, Las Cruces, NM 88005



Ashes will be interred at a later date in a small family gathering. One of Tere's many charities was the to which she would have encouraged donations.

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.