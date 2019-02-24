Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrence Robert "Terry" Mackle. View Sign

Terrence ""Terry"" Robert Mackle passed away in Palm Desert, Calif., on Dec. 18, 2018, at the age of 77.

Born in Everett, Wash., on Aug. 10, 1941, to Terrence Sr. and Mary Mackle (nee Shrapnel), Terry lived with his family in various places on the West Coast before settling in Anchorage, Alaska, where he spent the remainder of his childhood. After graduating from Anchorage High School in 1959, Terry moved to Seattle, Wash., and graduated from Seattle University. In 1964, he married Seattle native Sally Bader and thereafter began a long career as a banker with Seattle First National Bank (later acquired by Bank of America), while together with Sally raising two sons.

Terry was a child of Alaska and loved the outdoors. As a young man, he enjoyed hiking, fishing and hunting in the Alaska wilderness, as well as the several float trips he made with friends down Kodiak Island's Karluk River. Terry helped a friend build a cabin on a lake accessible only by water and air, flying in materials on a seaplane. In 1967, fulfilling a promise he made to Sally prior to their marriage, he and Sally quit their jobs, flew to Europe, bought a Volvo, and traveled/camped around the continent for six months, including two weeks spent in the Soviet Union. Later travels included Africa, Asia, and visiting relatives in Ireland, the U.K., and the Netherlands.

Terry's life was enriched by the lifelong friendships he forged on the Alaska frontier, those he made thereafter, and by his family, which by the time of his passing had grown to include his four cherished grandchildren. Terry was known for his exceptional sense of humor and for his quirks, which included musical tastes that could seem unusual for an otherwise buttoned-down banker. These included his early, long-standing love of reggae (his sons' first concert: Bob Marley and the Wailers at Seattle's Paramount Theater) and his appreciation of "80's music" - which lasted long after the 1980s ended.

Terry was preceded in death by his father and mother. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sally; his two sons, Sean and Ryan; two siblings, Tom and Kathleen; and four grandchildren. Terry will be remembered by family and friends in a private celebration of life ceremony. Donations in Terry's memory can be made to the Alaska Historical Society and/or the Arroyo Seco Foundation of Pasadena, Calif., where Terry and Sally maintained a residence.

