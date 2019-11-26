Terry Hiatt passed away peacefully on Nov. 5, 2019, at home with his brother by his side.

Terry was born on Sept. 15, 1952, in Gilroy, Calif., to Ray and Evelyn Hiatt. He graduated from Ukiah High School in 1970. He attended the College of the Redwoods in Eureka, Calif. After college he worked locally before moving to Alaska in 1980.

His first job in Alaska landed him in Cold Bay, where he worked for Flying Tiger Airline/Reeve Aviation for 19 years. He then moved to Anchorage, Alaska, and worked for Genesis Recovery Center for 20 years. Terry loved Alaska and made many wonderful friends there. In June 2019, he moved back to Ukiah after a cancer diagnosis to be with his family during his illness.

He is survived by his brother, Dennis Hiatt of Ukiah; his niece, Kellie Hiatt (Manny) of San Francisco, Calif.; and a cousin, Margaret Stark of Newfane, N.Y. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Evelyn Hiatt; half brother, Noel Hiatt; and half sister, Elaine Gassaway.