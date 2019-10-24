Guest Book View Sign Service Information Janssen's Alaska Cremation Center 3804 Spenard Road Anchorage , AK 99517 (907)-279-3741 Send Flowers Obituary



Terry is deeply loved and will be terribly missed. Terry L. Vogel, age 53, died on Oct. 15, 2019. He was born July 13, 1966, in Las Vegas, Nev., at Sunrise Hospital.In 1970, Terry moved to Alaska with his family. He attended West Anchorage High School and, after acquiring his GED, he attended some college courses. He loved to hang out with family and friends. If you were to ask any of his nieces and nephews, "He was the best uncle any kid could have." Terry would spend hours singing at home, whether he had company over or not, which is where his daughters learned to sing so beautifully.Terry went to work for Sunrise/Sunset Landscaping and eventually became a partner in the company, where he worked for 20-plus years. Terry loved his Dallas Cowboys and would never miss a game. He loved playing pool, singing karaoke, playing video games and again loved spending time with family and friends.After the passing of his mother Loretta, Terry's home became the center of most family functions and holiday gatherings, including his annual Superbowl party, where he made his famous chili. He was always making people comfortable, welcoming anyone into his home. He was a bright light to those who knew him. If you were to ask people for one word to describe Terry, they would say he was devious, funny, loving, compassionate, nurturing, welcoming, a hell of a singer, a rock star, generous, smart, hard working, strong, caring, stubborn, vibrant, genuine and magnetic. Most people would gravitate towards him and he was always the life of any party.Terry leaves behind his beautiful wife, Christy, of 28 years; his daughters, Frankie Jean of Alaska, Amber Christine of Florida, and Terri Dawn also of Alaska; and grandson, Logan Lee of Florida. He also leaves behind sister, Cathie Smith and family of Alaska and Arizona; brother, Jack Vogel and family of Alaska, Oregon, and Oklahoma; sister, Jolene Anderson and family of Alaska and Arizona; and sister, Theresa Chamberlain of Nevada.Terry is deeply loved and will be terribly missed. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 24, 2019

