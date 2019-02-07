Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thelma Lou Buller passed peacefully into the arms of Jesus on Feb. 5, 2019, at Alaska Regional Hospital while surrounded by family.

Thelma was born on Aug. 1, 1941, to Jack and Gertrude David. She grew up near Thermopolis, Wyo., and was the youngest of five children.

Thelma married Laverne Buller on Dec. 30, 1960, in Thermopolis, Wyo. They drove the Alaska Highway to Anchorage, Alaska, in January 1961, where they raised their four sons. Thelma was a member of Scenic Park Bible Church, where she faithfully served in the children's ministry and hospitality. She enjoyed traveling with her husband, including trips over the Alaska Highway while the boys were growing up. They also visited a number of foreign countries after her husband's retirement. She was a good cook and enjoyed preparing meals for family gatherings. She will be remembered for her hospitality, selflessness and generosity.

Thelma is survived by Laverne, her husband of 58 years; her siblings, Glen David (Joyce), Naomi (Mike Liesch), Wilma Bales and Norma Guffey; her sons and their wives, Steve and Shayne, Dennis and Susan, Doug and Shawne, and John and Danielle; her 15 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Scenic Park Bible Church, 7145 Madelynne Drive in Anchorage, on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019, at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her honor to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Alaska, 43687 Kalifornsky Beach Road, Ste D, Soldotna, AK 99669.

