Theodore David Foster, age 67, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away at his home on Sunday, March 10, 2019.

He was born on Sunday, June 10, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo., to Charlie Ernest and Bernadette Elizabeth (Casey) Foster.

Theodore attended high school at Shawnee Mission North High School in Shawnee, Kan., and later proudly served his country in the U.S.

After leaving the Army, Theodore moved to Alaska to work on the trans-Alaska pipeline, where he met the love of his life, Maude Ann Dehart, and in 1977 married her in Las Vegas, Nev.

Theodore worked throughout Alaska as a camp chef or construction worker for Tombs & Sons and VEW. He worked in Prudhoe Bay, on pump stations, in Deadhorse, Alaska, on oil rigs and on the Bradley Lake Project. He was a true jack of all trades.

He loved fishing, cooking, camping, coin collecting, football and basketball. He especially loved his family.

Theodore is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie and Bernadette; and stepfather, Dr. C.M. Tedrick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Maude; daughters, Bernadette Foster of Anchorage, Vangie Peterson of Phoenix, Ariz., and Linda Baier-Dilbeck of Yuraipa, Calif.; son, Donald Foster of Anchorage; grandchildren, Andrew Gonzales, Omar Garcia, Deven Motoyama-Foster, Daren Peterson, Derek Peterson, Mirianda Curnow and Seth Baier-Dilbeck; great-grandson, Malachai Curnow; sisters, Joan Knowles, Pam Yates and Susie Foster; and brothers, Bernard and Gene Foster.

A Celebration of Theodore's Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 18, 2019, at Anchorage Funeral Home, 1800 Dare Avenue in Anchorage.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Theodore's name may be given to Disabled Veteran's National Foundation, P.O. Box 96262, Washington, D.C. 20090.

1800 Dare Ave.

Anchorage , AK 99515

