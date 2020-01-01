Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Wilke. View Sign Service Information Cremation Society of Alaska 1306 E 74th Avenue Anchorage , AK 99507 (907)-277-2777 Send Flowers Obituary

Ted Wilke passed away on Dec. 21, 2019, at home in Anchorage, Alaska.

Ted served in the Merchant Marines and the Navy, where he met his wife Beverly, also in the Navy. Ted and Bev married in 1954. Eventually making their home in Newark, Calif., where they raised their four children.

Ted was the neighborhood "big kid"; street baseball and front yard volleyball games were the family favorites. Neighborhood kids would knock on the door asking "can Ted come out and play?" Ted did not like to pass up a game, or loose one either.

Ted and his wife moved to Anchorage in February 1976. He had a successful local business, Willodell Enterprise, remodeling AC stores, native schools and public buildings and allowing him to travel and fly throughout the state. He was an experienced pilot.

Ted is survived by his wife, Beverly of Anchorage; son, Patrick Wilke of Palmer, Alaska; daughters, Beth Stewart of Vancouver, Wash., Theresa Wilke-Arnoux of Auburn, Wash., and Karen Cervantez of Salida, Calif.; granddaughters, Jenna Marvin, Melissa Carroll and Alissa Dias; great-granddaughters, Payton and Madelyn Marvin, Stella Dias and Emelyn Attebery; brother and his wife, Jim and Maurine Wilke of Anaheim, Calif.; and sister, Katherine Easterly of Post Falls, Idaho.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. The family wishes to thank the compassionate staff of Providence Hospice who assisted in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations be made to , or your favorite charities.

