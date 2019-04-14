Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Theresia Martone passed peacefully on April 9, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center, at the age of 59. Beloved wife, mother, daughter and sister, she was born in King Cove, Alaska, to Arthur and Elena Endresen.

Services will be held at St. Innocent of Alaska Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street in Anchorage, Alaska, on Thursday, April 18, 2019, at 2 p.m.; reception will follow.

Theresia is survived by her husband, Paul; mother, Elena Endresen; brothers, George Orloff, Raymond Endresen, Arthur Endresen, Edward Endresen, Thomas Endresen and Troy Endresen; sons, John Borbridge, Phillip Borbridge, Leonard Savage and Andrew Savage; daughter, Jayne Savage-Jewel; and eight loving grandchildren.

Theresia is preceded in death by her brother, Andy Endresen; sisters, Julia Tabios and Sally Thomas; and her father, Arthur I. Endresen.

When growing up, the family moved from King Cove to Port Heiden to Pilot Point to Seward, Alaska. She loved being with family and friends. Entering into a room, everybody would think she was 10 feet tall, but actually only 4'11" in height. She loved camping, fishing, traveling and shooting ptarmigan. She enjoyed bingo and, even more, winning at bingo. She was always a stylish person with makeup and dress.

In the Alaska native artist community, she was active with TAHITA and owned a downtown gift shop. She also had a small role in the movie "Lawrence of Alaska," featuring Alaska artist Sydney Lawrence. During summer in the 1980s she worked a setnet site in Bristol Bay with her family. As a young woman living in Juneau, Alaska, while taking classes and working in a bank, in the mornings she would share a walk to work with late Governor Jay Hammond.

