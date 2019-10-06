At age 91, Theron H. Bond was "Promoted to Glory," surrounded by his daughters, Christie Crook and Julie Bond, as well as the love of his life for the last eight years, Betty Connelly, after his health began to decline.
Theron was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Ozie Bond; son, Mark Galor; wives, June Bond and Bettye Bond; and great-grandson, Jamie Llerena.
He is survived by his siblings, Horace Fred (Pat) Bone and Anne (Don) Anderson; children, Christopher Bond, Julie Bond, Christie (Ron) Crook and Kenneth Bond; grandchildren, Jennifer Llerena, Derrick Eddy, Matthew (Myranda) Walso, Tony Matson (Juanita), Desha Hopps, Kawika Hopps, Jesse Stoddard and Kalei Hopps; and great-grandchildren, Tryston Adams, Keely Hopps, Eden Walso, Logan Eddy, Kyla Hopps, Avielle Walso, Kai Hopps, Leilana Hopps, Presleigh Hopps and Tambria Matson.
Theron was a devoted Christian and was involved with the Salvation Army for most of his life. He was a Corps Sergeant Major in the Mat-Su Valley Corps until he moved to Missouri, where he attended Saint Jordan's United Church of Christ until his passing. He served in the Navy at the end of World War II and the beginning of the Korean War. He retired from the State of Alaska as an Utility Engineer. He was co-owner of the Bonding Place, a loving home for handicapped adults. His passions were his love of helping people and animals, gardening, traveling, using maps, and mostly sharing his love of God and telling all his stories.
A celebration of life and scattering of ashes to join his late wife June will be held in Homer, Alaska, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks to send donations in memory of Theron to either the Salvation Army Mat-Su Corps, 2271 East Palmer Wasilla Highway, Wasilla, AK 99654; or Saint Jordans United Church of Christ, 392 Saint Jordans Road, Beaufort, MO 63013.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Oct. 6, 2019