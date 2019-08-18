Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Allen Kjera. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM at the family's Harding Lake property Fairbanks , AK View Map Memorial service 2:00 PM Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium Send Flowers Obituary

Thomas Allen Kjera passed away on July 30, 2019. Tom was born and raised in Fairbanks, Alaska, and left this world while in Kodiak, Alaska, 62 years later. He spent the last 26 years in Kodiak, where his children spent their early years and where he spent his working time at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium as its Technical Director.

His passion for the theatre could be seen in many ways, including his capacity to teach students "the ropes" and safety around the theatre. Tom was respected by those he worked with as well as theatre people across the state, and across the country, for his willingness to lend a hand or share his experience.

Tom spent many years as technical director at Hering Auditorium in Fairbanks, Alaska. He lived in Fairbanks up to 1993, when he and his family moved to Kodiak, where he would spend the next 25 years at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium, as its technical director, and from where he recently retired. Tom was a fixture in Kodiak and especially in the arts community, where very little occurred without his knowledge and input - a legacy that lives on in his daughter, who took over his job after he retired.

In addition to his theatre work, Tom loved being on the water. Whether sailing on Harding Lake outside of Fairbanks or kayaking with friends around the Kodiak coastline, he loved being in nature and enjoying its beauty.

Tom is survived by his children, Leonard Kjera, Hilary Kjera and her husband Gram Hood and Ethan Kjera; his former wife, Ann Kjera; his brothers and their wives, Ed and Charlene Heath and Andrew and Dolly Kjera of Fairbanks; and his sister, Kathy Lewis of North Carolina; as well as sisters-in-law, Sherry Heath and Vivian Norris; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and his brother-in-law, Wayne Halvarson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Betty Kjera; his brothers, Patrick Heath and John Heath; and his friend, Jim Aiken.

Tom was loved by his family and many friends and there is "a hole where he used to be, and he will be greatly missed by us and by the community."

Memorials for Tom will be held in Fairbanks on Sept. 7, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the family's Harding Lake property; and in Kodiak on Sept. 15, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Gerald C. Wilson Auditorium.

Condolences and correspondence may be sent to the family in care of Hilary Kjera, P.O. Box 2161, Kodiak, AK 99615. In lieu of flowers, please donate in his name to the Kodiak Arts Council or the Fairbanks Drama Association. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019

