Tom Winstead, 74, a resident of Houston, Texas, died on Saturday, May 18, 2019, in hospice in Houston after a short illness. He was born in Evansville, Ind., to Thomas Durham and Guyular Wolford Winstead. He was raised in Rineyville, Ky., and graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1963. He attended Western Kentucky University in Bowling Green, Ky., graduated with a Bachelor of Arts from St. Mary's University in San Antonio, Texas, graduated with a Master of Arts in counseling and also attended Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated with a master's degree in social work.
He was commissioned in the United States Air Force after graduating from Western Kentucky University. After serving seven years, he then joined the Army National Guard. He was a Licensed Clinical Social Worker all his working life and truly enjoyed his calling. He retired from the Army as a Lt. Colonel after 31 years of service.
Tom was active in many organizations throughout the years such as the Jaycees in San Antonio, a board member for Mental Health Mental Retardation (MHMR) in Austin, a lifetime member of Ducks Unlimited and was a Master Mason of Anchorage Lodge No. 17 in Anchorage, Alaska. For many years he lived in Alaska and loved it.
Survivors include his wife, Debbie Foster Winstead of Houston; his daughters, Diana Leigh Winstead of San Antonio, and Dusty Ann Bartimmo of Humble, Texas; his brother, Dennis Winstead of Hollywood, Fla.; his grandchildren, Madison Grei Bartimmo of Boulder, Colo., and Bailey Rae Bartimmo of Humble, Texas; his niece, Elizabeth Winstead of Oakland, Calif.; his nephew, Tom Winstead of Raleigh, N.C.; and many cousins and friends all over the United States.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, at Anchorage Lodge #17, 1431 Eagle Street in Anchorage, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow after the service at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Aug. 4, 2019