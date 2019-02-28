Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Edward Sudano, age 59, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019. He was born on July 27, 1959, in Warren, Ohio, to parents Louis and Grace Sudano.

He graduated from Niles McKinley High School on June 5, 1977. He furthered his education at both YSU and UAA, and received degrees in business and applied science. He worked as a mechanic for several years, then started and ran his own business - Grizzly Contracting. He was the founder of the Anchorage Alaska Browns Backers and a Peanut Farm celebrity.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting and sports. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, because, to him, there was nothing more important. His strength and bravery were immeasurable. He saw the good in everything and everyone. He was a prideful man, but always forgiving. He will be remembered for his kind heart and gentle nature.

He is survived by his soul mate, Jenny Waterman; daughters, Alexis, Danielle and Brandy; stepdaughter, Julie; and adopted son (grandson), Jeovonni; eight grandchildren; his father, Louis Sudano; and siblings, Richard Sudano, Mark Sudano, Diane Baco and Daniel Sudano.

He was preceded in death by mother, Grace Sudano; grandparents; and best friends, Chuck Pike, Gary Briggs and Dicks Taylor.

There will be a celebration of life and potluck held at the VFW on 1200 West 33rd Avenue, off Spenard Road, in Anchorage, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2 p.m.

