Thomas Flannery (1996 - 2019)
Legacy Funeral Home-Heritage Chapel at Angelus
440 E. Klatt Road
Anchorage, AK
99515
(907)-336-3338
Rosary
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
2901 Huffman
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church
Thomas Peter Flannery, 22, passed away on Sept. 23, 2019, in Anchorage, Alaska. Thomas was born in Tucson, Ariz., on Dec. 2, 1996.
Thomas Peter Flannery was a member of the Tohono O'odham Nation of Southern Arizona. He moved to Anchorage with his mother Alberta Flannery in 2005. He graduated from Dimond High School. They had many wonderful adventures traveling throughout the world together. This love of adventure and travel eventually lead Thomas to a career in the tourism industry in Alaska, Colorado and Wyoming. His favorite pastime was skateboarding and spending time with his friends. He remained a kid at heart and will now remain forever young.
There will be a Rosary on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Heritage Chapel at Angelus, 440 East Klatt Road. Services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2901 Huffman Road, Visitation will be at 10 a.m., and the funeral mass at 11 a.m. Father Luz will be officiating. Pallbearers will be: Peter Flannery Schutt, Keiveri Flannery Schutt, Noah Bachicha, Tristan Bachicha, Angel Flores and Nicholas Arredondo.
Thomas is survived by his mother, Alberta Flannery; his sisters, Marissa Flannery, Crystal Flannery-Bachicha and Chandra Hull; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. He had a family as big as his heart, and he will be missed dearly by all who knew him.
Donations can be made to Covenant House in Anchorage.
Published in Anchorage Daily News from Sept. 25 to Sept. 27, 2019
