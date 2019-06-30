Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dr. Thomas Jenks Porter. View Sign Service Information St Elizabeth Ann Seton Church 2901 Huffman Rd Anchorage, AK 99516 Funeral Mass St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church 2901 Huffman Road Anchorage , AK View Map Celebration of Life 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM Abbot Loop Community Park 8101 Elmore Road View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Thomas Jenks Porter, age 84, passed away peacefully at home in Anchorage, Alaska, on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, and the world lost a colorful, complex and generous man. He was born on Oct. 12, 1934, in Pasadena, Calif., the second son to Sarah Elizabeth Jenks and John Lincoln Rowland. Several years later, Thomas was officially adopted by his stepfather, Francis McKibbon Porter, the father of Thomas' three younger brothers.

Thomas, called Tom, and "Doc" by those who knew him best, graduated from St. Augustine High School and began his higher education with a full academic scholarship to Dartmouth College. He later transferred to San Diego State College - now San Diego State University - and graduated in 1957. He began graduate studies at SDSC and Scripps Institute of Oceanography, where he studied marine biology.

In 1958, Tom was drafted into the U.S.

In 1960, Tom began his medical training at the University of Maryland, using the GI bill. Tom became a pediatrician and practiced medicine for the Public Health Service. He cared for babies and children from Maryland to Oregon, and then in 1972, moved his wife, four children and two cats to the exotic, unexplored frozen North: Anchorage, Alaska. What was supposed to be a one-year post turned into a permanent home for this California-born Sourdough.

During his years working at The Alaskan Native Medical Center (ANMC), Tom published many research articles and was instrumental in developing neonatal transport protocols for the state. Countless generations of Alaskans owe their current health and wellness to his dedication and preventative medical expertise and to his gentle, capable and tireless, if somewhat chapped and worn, hands. Upon retirement from ANMC, Thomas served as the Medicaid Medical Director for the State of Alaska and then as a consultant for Social Security until 2016. During his semi-retirement, Tom collected vintage cars and motorcycles, worked in a Motorcycle repair shop, grew beautiful plants in his garden, explored the world, developed a love of Thai food and culture, provided sanctuary for stray animals, and traveled around the country regularly visiting his children and grandchildren.

Tom is survived by his four children, Michele (Barry Matlack), Heidi Anne, Jennifer (Harold Malkin) and Daniel (Megan); and five grandchildren, Michael, Max, Leo, Kendall and Simon Porter. He is mourned by countless close friends, especially his "bonus" daughter Cherry Hastanand and her entire family at Lahn Pad Thai restaurant.

Thomas "Doc" Porter was an unforgettable character, a combination of intellect and cool, with a wicked sense of humor and righteous protectiveness of the underdog. He collected pirate knives and classic cars; he loved motorcycles. He could diagnose an ailment from just a few symptoms. He made quilts and pillows and he sent cards for any occasion. He cared deeply for all the people in his life. Doc leaves the world less colorful and less fun.

We will be honoring and celebrating this legend of a man in early August. There will be a Mass of Intention for Tom at St. Elizabeth Anne Seton Catholic Church, 2901 Huffman Road in Anchorage, on Aug. 2, 2019, at 9 a.m., and a Celebration of Life party at Abbot Loop Community Park, 8101 Elmore Road, on Aug. 3, 2019, from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. Please join us at both or either one. Bring your best stories about Doc to share. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Friends of Pets, friendsofpets.org. For questions or to share stories, please email us at [email protected] Published in Anchorage Daily News on June 30, 2019

