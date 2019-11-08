Thomas W. Piper Sr., 82, of Anchorage, Alaska, passed away on Nov. 1, 2019, at his home surrounded by family.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 16, 2019, at Anchorage City Church with Pastor Kim Patterson officiating. Arrangements are by Cremation Society of Alaska.
Thomas was born to Emmet R. and Mary A. Piper on Oct. 3, 1937. He went to school at Dunbar High School, graduating in 1955. He married Nora Lou Killian on Aug. 3, 1957, in Shickshinny, Pa. He was a veteran of the Air Force, serving from 1955 through 1959. Thomas and Nora Lou then moved to Sutton, Alaska. He worked at Anchorage School District from 1960 until his retirement in 1991. Thomas and his family attended Farm Loop Christian Center until 1988, when they began attending Anchorage City Church, formerly known as Anchorage Christian Center.
Thomas is preceded in death by his son, Patrick M. Piper; parents, Emmet and Mary Piper; brothers, Emmet Jr. and John Piper; and sisters, Mary K. Kennedy, Caroline R. Reagan and Audrey DeBolt.
Thomas is survived by his beloved wife, Nora Lou; children, Donna M. Piper, Angela I. Koppenberg (Aaron), Kevin A. Piper (Heather), Shalese M. Santiago and Thomas W. Piper Jr.; sister, Vera J. Halfhill (Howard); 19 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Thomas' name to Meals on Wheels. The family of Thomas wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Anchorage Hospice and the nurses and doctors who cared for him.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 8, 2019