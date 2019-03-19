Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Thomas Tucker Sherman was born in Candle, Alaska, on Jan. 24, 1944, and passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 5, 2019.

Tom attended Candle territorial school, then high school at Mt. Edgecumbe in Sitka, Alaska. Tom loved to learn and recite poetry, most recently Robert Services' "The Cremation of Sam McGee." Upon graduating from high school, Tom was drafted into the Army, where he spent time in Vietnam. He later joined the Army Reserve and the Alaska National Guard.

In the Army, Tom was an aviation mechanic and it was those skills that he carried throughout his life. One of his favorite jobs was working as a crane operator for the logging company on Monteque Island.

Tom lived in Nome, Alaska, where he raised his children until he moved to Chenega Bay, Alaska, where he spent the last 24 years.

Tom was loved by all, known as "Boof" to his close friends and family and was everyone's "Uncle Tom."

Tom leaves behind his children: Thomas "Hossy" Sherman and his children Mikeal, Steffen, Katrina and Erin; Twila Sherman Komp her husband Craig and their children Calvin and Harrison; Larry Sherman and his wife Sheri, their children Darren and Derrek; Romay Edenshaw and her children Kayla and Shania; brothers, Mike (Dorothy) Sherman and Jake (Glenda) Sherman; sisters, Dana Sherman, Peggy (Charles) Fagerstrom, Gail (Larry) Evanoff and Nancy (Louie Sr.) Green; along with many nieces and nephews.

Tom was preceded in death by his Pops, JT Sherman; and wanted his ashes to be placed in Keewalik, Alaska, by his mother, Lizzy; his brothers, Jerry and Nick; and sisters, Hazel and baby girl.

A celebration of his life will be held in Nome this summer.

