Lifelong Chugiak, Alaska, resident Tiffany Dawn Churchill, 37, passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, at Alaska Native Medical Center in Anchorage, Alaska, from flu and pneumonia complications.
A service will be held at Saint Andrews Catholic Church in Eagle River, Alaska, at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb 26, 2019, with a reception to follow at the church. All are welcome.
Tiffany was born to Grace and Bill Churchill on Nov. 22, 1981, in Anchorage.
She graduated from Chugiak High School in 2000 and followed her dream of becoming a professional cosmetologist. She greatly enjoyed hairdressing and make-up application, and brought joy and beauty to many with her talent.
As a child, Tiffany enjoyed a variety of sports: karate, basketball, soccer, hockey and boxing. Starting karate at an early age, she obtained her black belt and was invited to compete in the Junior Olympics in Minnesota. Later, as a young adult, she turned her interests to art. No matter which medium she was using, the art she created was unique and noteworthy.
Tiffany is survived by her son, Cohen Bennett; mother, Grace Churchill; brother, Michael Churchill; grandmother, Lois Ante; grandfather, Bill Churchill, Sr.; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill Churchill; aunt, Marietta Smith; grandmother, Winona Churchill; great-grandmother, Edna Jackson (Gram); grandfather, George Ante, Sr.; and cousin, Bryant Ante.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The .
