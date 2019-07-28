Guest Book View Sign Service Information River Of Life Lutheran Church 21301 Voyles Blvd Chugiak, AK 99567 (907) 688-6677 Memorial service 11:00 AM River of Life Lutheran Church 21301 Voyles Blvd Chugiak , AK View Map Celebration of Life Chisago Lakes Grill 12975 292nd St Lindstrom , MN View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tim Twohy went missing over Rainy Pass, Alaska, on March 6, 2019. Following a multi-faceted search from the RCC, Civil Air Patrol, Alaska State Troopers and a valiant good Samaritan effort, the search was suspended. On July 16, 2019, a Palmer court announced his passing. The Alaska State Troopers found him and the plane on July 23, 2019.

Tim was born on July 7, 1957, in White Bear Lake, Minn. He grew up in Chisago City and his first trip to Alaska was hitchhiking when he was 18, following his senior year of high school. Shortly after, he joined the Army as a diesel mechanic and served our country from 1975 to 1981.

Following his years in the service, he lived in Minnesota and Wisconsin working a variety of positions before eventually coming up in 1985, where he stayed for the remainder of his days. He worked numerous positions in an array of fields, but prominently worked as a fire alarm system technician and electrician.

Tim was an avid hunter and fisherman, as well as an active pilot in the local community. He was a lover of the great outdoors and would often be seen by a warm fire with a cold beer. He was a man quick to lend a hand to those in need, and this assistance often manifested as a form of carpentry, mechanics or engineering. He was brilliant in his trades and worked diligently regardless of field.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Jim and Shirley; and his brother, Bill. His surviving family includes his son, Cw; and stepdaughter, Karen Sue; his siblings, Brian, Pat, Jeanne, Mark, Paul, Dave, Michelle, Diane, Matt and Steve; their spouses; and a slew of nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 2, 2019, at River of Life Lutheran Church, 21301 Voyles Boulevard, Chugiak, AK 99567. A luncheon will follow the service; feel free to bring a side or dessert. A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at Chisago Lakes Grill, 12975 292nd Street, Lindstrom, MN 55045.





