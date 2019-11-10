Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy E. Griffith. View Sign Service Information Resurrection Lutheran Church 134 S 206th St Des Moines, WA 98198 Memorial service 10:30 AM Resurrection Lutheran 134 S 206th St Des Moines , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Following graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va. During his career he had assignments on the U.S. Military Training Mission joint staff in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Plans Officer with the Huntsville Center, Army Corps of Engineers, as Training Detachment Advisor with the South Dakota National Guard, and as a platoon leader/ staff officer with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany.

He commanded the 47th Engineer Company headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska, from 1991-1993. During his command tour, the company deployed to the Philippines in support of the relief effort after the Mount Pinatubo eruption. He then served as the S3 Operations Officer and Assistant Division Engineer for the 41st Engineer Battalion, Fort Drum, N.Y. He then returned to his beloved state of Alaska serving as the Deputy for the Southern Area Office, Alaska District, United States Army Corps of Engineers. He became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Engineer District, Alaska on May 16, 2003, and retired, after 20 years of distinguished service to our country, in 2006.

Tim's hobbies were hunting, fishing, Mustang automobiles and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Albert and Eleanor Griffith; sisters, Valerie Haack and Laurie (Brian) Pickering; and nieces and nephews and their families.

A memorial service will be held on Nov. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Resurrection Lutheran, 134 S 206th St, Des Moines, WA 98198. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran or Timothy E. Griffith, Lt. Col., U.S. Army (Ret.), beloved son, brother, uncle and friend, passed away from natural causes in October 2019. He graduated in 1986 with a Bachelor of Science in forestry management and was a Distinguished Military Graduate of the Washington State University ROTC program in Pullman, Wash.Following graduation, he was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Belvoir, Va. During his career he had assignments on the U.S. Military Training Mission joint staff in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as Plans Officer with the Huntsville Center, Army Corps of Engineers, as Training Detachment Advisor with the South Dakota National Guard, and as a platoon leader/ staff officer with the 2nd Armored Division in Germany.He commanded the 47th Engineer Company headquartered in Fairbanks, Alaska, from 1991-1993. During his command tour, the company deployed to the Philippines in support of the relief effort after the Mount Pinatubo eruption. He then served as the S3 Operations Officer and Assistant Division Engineer for the 41st Engineer Battalion, Fort Drum, N.Y. He then returned to his beloved state of Alaska serving as the Deputy for the Southern Area Office, Alaska District, United States Army Corps of Engineers. He became the Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Engineer District, Alaska on May 16, 2003, and retired, after 20 years of distinguished service to our country, in 2006.Tim's hobbies were hunting, fishing, Mustang automobiles and spending time with family and friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Albert and Eleanor Griffith; sisters, Valerie Haack and Laurie (Brian) Pickering; and nieces and nephews and their families.A memorial service will be held on Nov. 25, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., at Resurrection Lutheran, 134 S 206th St, Des Moines, WA 98198. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran or https://www.salmonforsoldiers.com/. Published in Anchorage Daily News on Nov. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Anchorage Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close