On Feb. 5, 2019, Timothy Estes Hansen, age 67, born on Nov. 29, 1951, in Yakima, Wash., passed away after a long battle with health issues. He was being cared for by his immediate family and hospital staff at Penrose Hospital in Colorado Springs, Colo. His trucking career brought him many different places throughout the United States. He helped build the trans-Alaska pipeline, was retired from the Teamsters and was even an ice road trucker up north in Alaska. His passions were fishing, crossword puzzles, helping people and making his famous burritos and, he sure loved his ice cream - and his cat, too, believe it or not! He is survived by his wife, Vicki Hansen; his daughter, Kristin Hansen; his three sons, Robert, Eric and Timmy Hansen; and nieces, nephews and grandchildren. Timothy was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Nugent-Deakin; and his brother, Kip Hansen. We'll always remember his sense of humor, his willingness to help anybody at any time, and his fishing and life stories which he loved to share with anybody willing to listen. "Rest in peace, we will forever remember your smile!"



Published in Anchorage Daily News on Feb. 14, 2019

