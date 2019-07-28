Tim Rebischke was born and raised in Anchorage, Alaska. Tim had a full life filled with many adventures and travels around the world. He was a proud member of the Air National Guard.
Tim had a gift for meeting people and inviting them to his Deep Creek Bed and Breakfast and Salty Dog Charters overlooking the Cook Inlet, where the captain took many for a great day of fishing. Many memories were made cooking halibut, mussels, fried clams and sitting by the fire watching the sunset behind Mt. Redoubt. Besides fishing, Tim loved flying and hunting.
His biggest love and wonderful companions were his beautiful golden retrievers, which he bred and raised. Tim loved being an uncle and hanging out with the kids.
Tim is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Sturn (Larry) and Patricia McRoberts; brother, David Rebischke (Debi); and his uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews. Tim will be missed by all of his family and friends.
The family would like to thank all the friends and caretakers that supported and cared for Tim, including Hospice Care of Prestige Nursing Home, the VA and Katmai Oncology.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Aug. 3, 2019, at his home, 6902 Carline Place in Anchorage, from 3 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Published in Anchorage Daily News on July 28, 2019