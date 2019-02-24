Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Timothy Jay Gilmore, 58, passed away on Feb. 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Assisted Living Home in Anchorage, Alaska. Tim was born on Oct. 12, 1960, in Long Beach, Calif. He moved to Alaska with his family in 1971. He lived in Bethel, Alaska, for six years, and in Anchorage off and on for more than 40 years.

Tim attended the University of Alaska Anchorage studying social work prior to his stroke. Tim enjoyed traveling, listening to music, attending concerts and watching sports. He was a big Dallas Cowboy fan, and even traveled to watch one of their games. He was also a member of St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral.

Tim was preceded in death by his mother, Justina Gilmore.

He is survived by his father, Charles Gilmore; sisters, Jill Gilmore and Ronda Blackburn; nephews, Ryan Blackburn, Richard Blackburn and Ethan Blackburn; and his niece, Veronica Blackburn.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at St. Innocent Russian Orthodox Cathedral, 401 Turpin Street in Anchorage. The visitation will begin at 12 p.m., and the funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Father Thomas Andrew will be officiating.

Pallbearers are: Vernon Chimegalrea, Dionisy Bourdukofsky Jr., Eugene Bourdukofsky Jr., George Bourdukofsky, Mark Bourdukofsky, Thomas Bourdukofsky, Benjamin Bourdukofsky and Bobby Kristovich.

Burial to follow in the summer.



11621 Old Seward Highway

Anchorage , AK 99515

