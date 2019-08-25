Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kehl's Legacy Funeral Home 11621 Old Seward Highway Anchorage , AK 99515 (907)-344-1497 Send Flowers Obituary



Timothy was born to Raymond James Kane and Laura Edith Kane (Laprath) on Oct. 5, 1937, in Rapids City, S.D. Timothy was a lifelong Catholic, spending his early years in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. Timothy graduated from high school in Coeur d'Alene, and married Ann Derby on Aug. 6, 1960.

Timothy and Ann moved with their three young children to Alaska in 1966, driving up the Alcan Highway, and settling in Eagle River, Alaska. An industrial painter by trade, Timothy worked for, or owned, many coating companies throughout his life. He was most proud of the business he started with his two sons, James and Timothy, in 1993. Initially set up in a bedroom of one of his son's houses, Kane Inc. has grown to be a very well-respected, family-owned coatings company, based in Anchorage, but working on projects throughout the state of Alaska. His sons continue to operate Kane Inc.

Timothy is survived by his children, Debra Kane, James Kane and Timothy Kane; his grandchildren, Casey and Hannah (Debra), Ireland and Timmy (James and Brenda), Jacob, Caden, and Ryann (Timothy and Christine); and stepgrandchildren, Kyle Furuuchi, Brandi Geary and Shea Amoguis. He is also survived by his brothers, Thomas J. Kane and Terrance P. Kane; his sister, Colleen A. Kane; and many nieces and nephews. Timothy was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Michael C. Kane; and his sister, Carol J. Marsh.

His family would like to thank the caregivers at Providence Alaska Medical Center who took such excellent care of Timothy during his last week of life, as well as the caregivers at Providence's Horizon House, who cared and supported Timothy and his family for the last three years.



Anchorage, Alaska, resident Timothy Owen Kane, age 81, passed away at Providence Alaska Medical Center on Aug. 9, 2019, of natural causes. No services are planned at this time. The family will spread Timothy's ashes at a later date, according to his wishes.

