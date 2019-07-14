Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tina Macnutt. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Tina Macnutt (Dolly), age 51, passed away peacefully at home on July 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Tina was born on June 5, 1968, in Anchorage, Alaska. Tina lived 48 of her 51 years under the care of Hope Community Resources. She was loved and cherished by her Hope Family; they took wonderful care of her.

Tina enjoyed music, nature sounds, animal noises, water beds, stuffed animals and her friends. Many of her happiest times were spent with her therapy dogs, Snowflake and Cujo.

Tina was preceded in death by her grandmother, Fran Burns; mother, Kay Burns; uncle, Kenny Burns; and cousins, Kevin Burns and Kasey Burns.

Tina is survived by her grandfather, Dave Burns; father, Lowell Macnutt; sister, Misty Specht; brother, Donald Hann Jr.; nieces, Autumn and Daisey; nephews, Shane Jr., David and Hawke; aunts and uncles, Kathy and Bill Amoureux, Keith and Sarah Burns and Karl Burns Sr.; and cousins, Frances Smith -Haag, Jackie Kelley, Becky House, Samantha Reed, Cody Burns, Chris Smith, Jacob Burns and Karl Burns Jr.

Thank you to Tina's special friends Bernie, Michael, John and Timmy and his mom Tracy for loving her and making her laugh. Our family would like to express our sincere heartfelt gratitude to Tina's family of loving caregivers at Sherrie Street House, Barbara, Donna, Gladys, Lomi, Bonnie, Rose, Tracie, Maria, Mohammad, Courtney and Riang, and also to her previous family of caregivers at Ocean and Arlene houses. Over the years you all have been very loving and generous to Tina. We will never be able to repay your kindness and love.

A celebration of life will be held at Hope Community Resources auditorium in the coming weeks. Tina will be cremated and placed with her grandmother Fran and her mother Kay in Washington state.



